Lakers News: Dennis Schroder's Comfort Level, Talen Horton-Tucker's Poise, More

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Lakers made several roster adjustments this offseason, but the move to acquire Dennis Schroder may have been their most aggressive.

Coveting extra playmaking and a jolt of perimeter offense, L.A. acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the not insignificant cost of Danny Green and a first-round pick. While Schroder hasn't exactly exploded out of the gate—a pair of 20-plus-point performances notwithstanding—the eighth-year guard says his best is yet to come.

"I still need a couple more games I believe to get more settled and comfortable around my teammates," Schroder told reporters. "We've got a great group of guys, but I'm still trying to find my way and finding the best way to help my team win. I just need a couple more games."

The Lakers have the league's second-best defense, but their seventh-ranked offense has a little room to grow (as scary as that sounds for the other 29 teams). That's where Schroder can make his biggest mark. A Sixth Man of the Year finalist in 2019-20, Schroder paired his second-highest scoring average (18.9) with career-best shooting rates from the field (46.9) and from three (38.5) last season.

He's averaging 14.2 points on 43.7/37.5/77.4 shooting so far, so the Lakers haven't seen him at optimal form just yet.