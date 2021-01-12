Lakers' Jared Dudley Praises Anthony Davis After Rockets Win: 'He Is the Scheme'

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

After Anthony Davis had one of the most efficient games of the season on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers teammate Jared Dudley tweeted that the stats barely tell the story of his dominance.

In Tuesday's 117-100 victory over the Houston Rockets, Davis went 7-of-8 from the field with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 29 minutes. He committed no turnovers and committed only one foul.

He also had a nasty staredown of Sterling Brown after the Rockets reserve foolishly attempted to dunk over him.

Davis has always been perceived as a one-of-a-kind athlete, and he may still be getting better. Dudley certainly thinks that's the case. If so, Los Angeles may have a legitimate shot at winning back-to-back titles.

During last year's title run, no team was able to stop Davis and LeBron James. The 27-year-old is now doing even more despite an abridged offseason and has helped the Lakers get off to a league-best 9-3 start.

That's why Dudley took to Twitter on Tuesday night. Even playing alongside Davis, he can't help but be amazed.