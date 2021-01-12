5-Star QB Gunner Stockton Decommits from South Carolina

Image via John Whittle of 247Sports.com

Gunner Stockton, a 5-star recruit from Tiger, Georgia, decommitted from South Carolina on Tuesday.

Stockton made the announcement on social media:

He is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2022, the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia and the No. 27 player overall, per 247Sports.com.

Per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com, Stockton had committed to South Carolina on Aug. 20, though he had "given then head coach Will Muschamp and his offensive coordinator Mike Bobo his pledge. Muschamp was let go in November and Bobo was promoted to interim head coach and has since moved on to Auburn where he is the offensive coordinator under new head coach Bryan Harsin."

Stockton was reportedly closest with Connor Shaw—the former South Carolina quarterback who is currently the director of player development at South Carolina—and Mike Bobo during the recruiting process. That makes Auburn the likely front-runners to land Stockton, though plenty of schools seem likely to jump back into the fray.

Stockton is coming off an incredibly productive junior season that saw him throw for 3,128 yards, 45 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 1,581 yards and 26 scores. In the age of spread offenses and dual-threat quarterbacks, he has the makings of a potential superstar.

It's a major loss for South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer, which currently doesn't have any 3-star recruits or higher in the Class of 2022. The Gamecocks have the 88th-ranked Class of 2021, per 247Sports.com's composite rankings, with no 4- or 5-star recruits.