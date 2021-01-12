Jets Rumors: 49ers' Robert Saleh Set for 2nd Interview; 1st Known HC Finalist

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly narrowed their list of head coaching candidates, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the first known finalist.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofalo, the Jets are flying Saleh in for a second interview Tuesday and there will likely be others who receive the same treatment.

The Jets are in search of a new head coach after the firing of Adam Gase, who went just 9-23 in two seasons at the helm, including a 2-14 mark this season.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, other candidates the Jets have either interviewed or plan to include Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn.

Another candidate who could find his way into the mix is Doug Pederson, who was fired Monday as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles after five seasons and a Super Bowl win in 2017.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas was the Eagles' vice president of player personnel for Pederson's first three seasons, so there is a clear connection. Despite that, Costello noted Pederson is far from a "slam dunk" to be the Jets' next head coach.

In Saleh, the Jets are considering a highly sought-after candidate who is looking to land his first head coaching job.

Along with the Jets, Saleh has reportedly interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He could be an especially good fit in Detroit since he is a Dearborn, Michigan, native who played at Northern Michigan and coached at both Michigan State and Central Michigan.

Also, in December following the Lions' firing of Matt Patricia, a group of Michigan state legislators appealed to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and asked her to consider hiring Saleh as Patricia's replacement.

The 41-year-old Saleh has been the Niners' DC for the past four seasons and has experienced a great deal of success during that time. San Francisco ranked second in total defense in 2019 en route to the Super Bowl, and it ranked fifth in total defense this season despite suffering several key injuries and going just 6-10 as a team.

Those numbers suggest Saleh could make a hugely positive impact to any squad's defense, and the Jets need it after ranking 24th in total defense and 26th in scoring defense this season.

Saleh could have his pick of multiple head coaching jobs, though, meaning the Jets are far from guaranteed to land him even if he is their preferred candidate.