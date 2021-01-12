National Signing Day 2021: Predictions for Top Recruits After CFP Championship

1 of 2

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tuimoloau's recruitment is the classic case of a west-coast prospect deciding between one of the traditional powers or staying home in the Pac-12.

Ohio State and Washington are the two top candidates to sign the defensive end, who is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end, per 247 Sports.

The top-rated defensive end, Korey Foreman, ended up staying on the west coast with the USC Trojans. He was courted by Alabama, the Clemson Tigers and most of the other top FBS programs.

The intrigue of Ohio State for a defensive end is the amount of pro prospects it has turned out at the position in the last five years.

Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa were all high first-round picks and seven other interior linemen were drafted out of the Big Ten program in the last five years.

If he lands in Columbus, the Buckeyes would have two of the top-four prospects in their recruiting class, which is something Alabama and Clemson can't boast.

Ohio State would come up one five-star player short of matching Alabama's total, but it would put it in great shape on the defensive side of the ball.

Washington still has a chance to sign Tuimoloau until he puts pen to paper, but the Huskies are currently given a small chance to sign their home-state prospect.

If Jimmy Lake's staff landed Tuimoloau, it may put Washington into the top 30 of the team rankings. The Huskies are currently 33rd with one five-star recruit.

Prediction: Ohio State lands Tuimoloau