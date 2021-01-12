Nick Saban: 'Heavens Knows' How DeVonta Smith Would've Played If Not for Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban marveled at wide receiver DeVonta Smith after his performance in the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Smith finished with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns despite the fact that he had to exit in the third quarter with an injury.

While addressing the media after the game, Saban said of Smith: "Heavens knows what he would have done if he played the whole game."

Per ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Smith left the game with a dislocated finger but said he will "be alright."

Despite playing only half the game, Smith put up huge numbers, was named offensive MVP of the game and played a huge role in Alabama winning its first national title since the 2017 season.

Scarbrough noted that he set the CFP record for receptions in a game, had the second-most receiving yards in a CFP or BCS game and tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a single CFP or BCS game.

Smith already made history by entering an elite group of wide receivers to win the Heisman Trophy. By winning the prestigious award, he became the first wideout to do so since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

When adding in Smith's production from Monday night, he finished with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.

Smith was unstoppable all season long and was the key cog in an offense that featured two other stars in quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris.

With that triumvirate leading the way, Bama averaged 48.5 points per game, which was No. 2 in the entire nation.

Smith figures to enter the 2021 NFL draft on the heels of his dominant season, and if he does, he has a good chance at being the first wideout off the board.