Mac Jones Says Alabama Is 'Best Team to Ever Play' After CFP Championship Win

After securing a national championship with a 52-24 win over Ohio State on Monday, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones made a bold statement about his team.

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Jones told reporters. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again."

Alabama completed the season with a 13-0 record despite a brutal regular-season schedule that featured all conference opponents because of changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team finished with 11 SEC victories, adding wins over Notre Dame and Ohio State.

LSU went 15-0 last season but only nine games were against SEC teams.

While the resume of wins from Alabama was impressive on its own, the dominance takes things to another level.

The Crimson Tide beat three other teams ranked within the Top Five of the season-ending Associated Press poll and had little trouble with any of them, beating Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M by a combined 73 points.

The only game this season that was decided by single digits was in the SEC Championship Game against Florida.

Alabama's offense was the most impressive part of the team, averaging 48.5 points per game with at least 30 in every single game.

Three offensive players—Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris—finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting with Smith taking home the award.

Jones certainly did his part with 41 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions, totaling 464 yards and five scores in the title game against Ohio State.

It was truly an unstoppable team that definitely belongs among the best in college football history.