    Alabama's DeVonta Smith: We 'Finished Writing Our Story' with CFP Championship

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    DeVonta Smith saw the College Football Playoff National Championship as the perfect ending for Alabama as the No. 1 seed outclassed Ohio State 52-24 on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

    Smith called the victory "unbelievable" to ESPN's Maria Taylor and said the Crimson Tide "just finished writing our story."

    The holdovers from last year's squad probably carried a big chip on their shoulders entering the season.

    Alabama failed to make the playoff for the first time since the adoption of the format and didn't even earn a New Year's Six bowl berth. Compounding the situation, LSU rolled to a national title and enjoyed arguably the greatest year in program history.

    Smith could've followed fellow wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the NFL. Instead, he came back and put together a senior campaign fans won't soon forget.

    The CFP championship appeared to be Smith's crowning achievement after he caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Unfortunately, he suffered a finger injury on the second play of the third quarter.

    Smith's night ended there but not before he set championship game records for receptions and receiving touchdowns. His overall numbers are something to behold, too.

    Because Alabama is so good and has so much talent every year, it's easy to overlook just how great some of the Crimson Tide's best players really are. With two national titles and a Heisman Trophy in tow, Smith built himself a legendary resume by returning for 2020.

