Ex-Texans HC Bill O'Brien Reportedly Expected to Replace Sarkisian as Alabama OC

Former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien is reportedly headed back to the NCAA.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, O'Brien is expected to have a deal in place in the next few days to replace Steve Sarkisian as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian is headed to Texas to fill the head coaching vacancy.

