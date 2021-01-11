    Ex-Texans HC Bill O'Brien Reportedly Expected to Replace Sarkisian as Alabama OC

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 12, 2021

    El entrenador en jefe de los Texans de Houston Bill O'Brien da una seÃ±al durante la segunda mitad del juego ante los Steelers de Pittsburgh, el domingo 27 de septiembre de 2020. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien is reportedly headed back to the NCAA.

    According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, O'Brien is expected to have a deal in place in the next few days to replace Steve Sarkisian as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

    Sarkisian is headed to Texas to fill the head coaching vacancy.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

