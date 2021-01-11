DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Alabama Rout Ohio State to Win 2021 CFP Championship

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

For the sixth time in the last 12 seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the national champions of college football.

Alabama earned a 52-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship, completing a perfect 13-0 season with one of the best offenses in history.

It was the DeVonta Smith show early at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Heisman Trophy winner set a title game record with 12 catches and scored three touchdowns in the win:

A hand injury forced him off the field in the third quarter, but he did enough to give Alabama a 35-17 lead at halftime.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second half as Mac Jones finished with five touchdown passes despite injuring his leg, matching a career high and marking his eighth game with at least four scores this season.

Alabama built a 28-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Najee Harris' third touchdown and never looked back.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban secured his seventh national championship, passing Bear Bryant for the most in history. This was his second undefeated team after the 2009 Tide finished 14-0.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was held to one touchdown and Ohio State couldn't keep up after running back Trey Sermon was injured on the first play of the game. The Buckeyes were seeking their first championship since the 2014 season and finished 7-1.

Notable Performances

Mac Jones, QB, ALA: 36-of-45, 464 passing yards, 5 TDs

Najee Harris, RB, ALA: 22 carries, 79 rushing yards, 7 catches, 79 receiving yards, 3 TDs

DeVonta Smith, WR, ALA: 12 catches, 215 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Justin Fields, QB, OSU: 17-of-33, 194 passing yards, 1 TD, 6 carries, 67 rushing yards

Master Teague III, RB, OSU: 15 carries, 65 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Chris Olave, WR, OSU: 8 catches, 69 receiving yards

DeVonta Smith and Alabama Stars Shine in Unstoppable Offense

If there were any doubts about Smith as the best player in college football this season, those questions were answered early Monday night.

The receiver took over the game early, gaining more yards than Ohio State in the first half (215-190).

His play gained plenty of attention from those watching along:

Smith suffered a hand injury in the third quarter and didn't return, but he made his mark on the game when he was on the field.

Alabama also had plenty of production without him, with Harris stepping up with impressive plays on the ground and through the air.

Harris also passed Derrick Henry with a school-record 30 touchdowns from scrimmage in a season.

The skill players outshined Jones, but the quarterback did his job as well with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Even when Smith went out, the offense barely missed a beat thanks to the strong quarterback play.

The Crimson Tide entered the day averaging 48.2 points per game and didn't slow down even against a tough defense. The talent and production could help put this unit against almost any in college football history.

Short-Handed Ohio State Unable to Overcome Losses

Ohio State had 13 players unavailable for the game, including nose tackle Tommy Togiai, defensive end Tyreke Smith and kicker Blake Haubeil.

The situation got even worse when Sermon was injured on his first carry and brought to the hospital, per ESPN's Maria Taylor. It was a significant loss considering his impact:

Sermon was the Buckeyes' leading rusher this season and had been red hot with 524 rushing yards over his last two games against Northwestern and Clemson.

Adding in Fields coming into the game with a rib injury, and it was an uphill battle for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes still showed plenty of fight, including a pair of touchdowns from backup running back Master Teague III:

Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott was rooting for Teague to break his own record:

Fields was quiet early but showcased his skill set in the second half to keep the score close.

Baron Browning also produced a rare defensive highlight for the Buckeyes with a strip-sack in the first half.

The Buckeyes defense simply couldn't keep up, allowing 621 yards from scrimmage while forcing just two punts.

We don't know if the game would have been different with Ohio State at full strength, but the one on the field fell short in the title game.