    Video: Steelers' Chase Claypool Says Browns Will 'Get Clapped' by Chiefs

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 11, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) kneels at midfield following a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    A day after the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool previewed Cleveland's next matchup.

    "A bad loss," he said of the 48-37 defeat. "But [the] Browns are gonna get clapped next week, so it's all good." 

    The Browns will face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round Sunday.

    Claypool scored two touchdowns in Sunday's loss, but the Browns put the game all but out of reach by the end of the first half. After jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter, Cleveland tacked on another touchdown in the second frame while the Steelers grabbed 10 points to make it 35-10 at halftime. 

    Pittsburgh found the end zone twice in each of the last two quarters, but the Browns used a 13-point fourth quarter to secure the victory. 

    Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't issued a public response yet, but if he does, it's likely to be similar in tone to what he said after Sunday's win. The odds were stacked heavily against the Browns, who didn't practice until Friday and were without their head coach and multiple players amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

    "No one believed in us besides us," he said.

    The Browns are set to face the host Chiefs at 3:05 pm ET on Sunday. 

