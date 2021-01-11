    Baker Mayfield on Browns' Win over Steelers: 'No One Believed in Us Besides Us'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 11, 2021

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Heading into Sunday's Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were once 11-0, there was doubt about the Cleveland Browns' ability to make it out of their first playoff appearance since 2002 with a victory.

    That doubt only grew once it was announced that the team would play without multiple players and several coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, as a COVID-19 outbreak spread through the locker room. The team did not have more than one full practice before traveling to Pittsburgh.

    The Browns still came away with a 48-37 win, surprising everyone except, apparently, themselves.  

    "No one believed in us besides us," quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after earning a ticket to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round. 

    The quarterback wasn't fazed by the team's lack of physical preparation. He said Thursday the lack of practice "won't have an impact."

    Clearly, he was correct. 

    Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the first half as the Browns climbed out to a 35-10 lead at halftime. The Steelers began to crawl back in the second half, but even as Ben Roethlisberger threw for 501 yards and four touchdowns, they were unable to catch up.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Stefanski, who watched his team win its first playoff game in decades from afar, can rejoin the team this week in time to prepare with and coach his team against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. 

    But even as the Browns move on from their COVID-19 issues and after they had an opportunity to highlight their abilities against the Steelers, Mayfield is expecting doubt again as he readies to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. 

    "Sounds pretty normal to me," he said (8:00 mark).

    Related

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win

      @GDavenport explains how Cleveland's stunning upset shows that these aren't the same old Browns 📲

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Baker Mayfield: 'No One Believed in Us Besides Us'

      Baker Mayfield: 'No One Believed in Us Besides Us'
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Baker Mayfield: 'No One Believed in Us Besides Us'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Troll Steelers After Win 😯

      Cleveland was trolling the Steelers in the locker room after upset playoff win 🎥

      Browns Troll Steelers After Win 😯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Troll Steelers After Win 😯

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Playoffs: Post-Wild Card Rankings and SB Odds

      2021 Playoffs: Post-Wild Card Rankings and SB Odds
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      2021 Playoffs: Post-Wild Card Rankings and SB Odds

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report