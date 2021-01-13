Complete Guide to 2021 College Football Offseason

1 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Coaching Changes

Led by Steve Sarkisian at Texas and Bryan Harsin at Auburn, the 2021 offseason will include no fewer than 13 coaching changes in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

While those are the marquee jobs, several familiar names—Bret Bielema (Illinois), Butch Jones (Arkansas State) and Terry Bowden (Louisiana-Monroe)—are leading a program again. Notable first-time head coaches are Clark Lea (Vanderbilt), Shane Beamer (South Carolina) and Andy Avalos (Boise State), among others.

As of this writing, Marshall is the only vacant position. We can never be certain another job won't open given rumors of possible NFL interest or perhaps a negative issue that emerges.

Nevertheless, the 13-plus new coaches will be monitored closely as they enter a (hopefully) more typical offseason.

The Return of Super-Seniors

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA determined 2020 would not count as a year of eligibility. As a result, current seniors can return in 2021 for a final season.

While most top players will head to the NFL, some valuable pieces are sticking around. That includes Clemson linebacker James Skalski, Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth II, Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and receiver Mike Harley, Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and many, many others.

Coastal Carolina and Virginia should have several key seniors back. Fresno State is expected to return a handful of starters. The list goes on, but you get the point.

Though it's unfair to say super-seniors will have an enormous impact, it certainly won't be a small one.

NIL and One-Time Transfer Rules

The day of the national championship, the NCAA announced it tabled a pair of significant votes. One dealt with name, image and likeness (NIL) rights for athletes. The other focused on allowing a one-time exception to transfer rules that currently require all players to sit out a year unless they receive a waiver.

While the NIL debate is necessary and likely to change in the future, the transfer rule is likely to pass before the 2021 season. (If not, players currently in the transfer portal can apply for a waiver, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.)

When exactly the votes for NIL reform and one-time transfers will take place is unknown, but expect to hear a lot about them.