Ranking Every College Football Conference After the 2020 Season

Average FPI Ranking: 40.0

Final CFP Top 25: Alabama (1), Texas A&M (5), Florida (7), Georgia (9)

Bowl Record: 7-2

The SEC was thinner and more top-heavy than in years past, but with four teams ranked inside the Top 10 in the final playoff rankings, it's hard to argue anyone else belongs in the No. 1 spot.

Alabama was a juggernaut all year, outscoring opponents 495-168 during a 10-0 regular season behind the high-powered trio of quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. They beat Notre Dame by 17 in the semifinals and steamrolled Ohio State on Monday to finish an undefeated season.

Texas A&M's only loss came in early October against the Crimson Tide, but that was enough to knock it out of the playoff picture. In hindsight, it's easy to envision the Aggies at least putting up more of a fight in the semifinals than Clemson and Notre Dame.

Georgia only lost to Alabama and Florida despite struggling to sort out the quarterback position for much of the year, but it finished strong with back-to-back road wins and then a big victory over undefeated Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

The Gators were still in the playoff picture in early December before they were upset by an LSU team that disappointed for most of the year, and then they gave Alabama everything it could handle in the SEC title game but laid an egg in the Cotton Bowl with a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma.

Missouri, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Auburn all finished the season around .500, but they would have been top-tier teams in any other conference. Even 4-7 Mississippi State walked away with a win over a ranked Tulsa team in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Some fans may be quick to call SEC bias, but it's hard to make a compelling case for any other conference to occupy the No. 1 spot.

