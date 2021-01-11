Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo Headline 2021 CFB Hall of Fame Class

Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo Headline 2021 CFB Hall of Fame ClassJanuary 11, 2021
The College Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Monday, highlighted by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo, USC quarterback Carson Palmer and Clemson running back C.J. Spiller.
The full list is below:
