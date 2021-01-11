    Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo Headline 2021 CFB Hall of Fame Class

    Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops speaks at a news conference to announce the his retirement in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly announced his retirement Wednesday, a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    The College Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Monday, highlighted by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo, USC quarterback Carson Palmer and Clemson running back C.J. Spiller.

    The full list is below:

                           

