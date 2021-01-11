Bob Stoops, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo Headline 2021 CFB Hall of Fame Class

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The College Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on Monday, highlighted by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo, USC quarterback Carson Palmer and Clemson running back C.J. Spiller.

The full list is below:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

