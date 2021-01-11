NBA Power Rankings: Lakers Get a New Challenger to the Throne

0 of 30

It was a very tough week for the NBA dealing with the coronavirus. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have several players in the COVID-19 protocols. The Sixers barely had enough players to play Saturday. The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game was the second this season to be postponed. Several teams have key players that are out due to contact tracing as well. There is not much the NBA or the affected teams can do for the time being, as there is no plan to pause the season.

COVID-19 was not the only downer last week. Markelle Fultz and Thomas Bryant both tore their ACLs and are likely out for the season. Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee and is expected to have a lengthy absence..

Now back to the court, the supposed bad rookie class had some great moments this week. Anthony Edwards put up big numbers, LaMelo Ball showed his passing acumen, and James Wiseman flashed his offensive skill set.

These power rankings take into account how the teams performed last week, strength of schedule, who they beat and whether they or their opponents were at full strength. Style points are also given out. Are teams just barely getting by, or are they winning convincingly?