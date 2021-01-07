    Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly Facing Additional 10-Day Quarantine

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2021

    Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will be quarantined at least 10 more days due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Porter was initially ruled out at the start of January due to the league's protocols with the expectations he would miss multiple games.

    Although his mandatory seven-day quarantine finished in time for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, he was not with the team and was ruled out earlier in the day, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

    The 22-year-old has already missed four games and could miss at least five more with the additional quarantine.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

