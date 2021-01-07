Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Reportedly Facing Additional 10-Day Quarantine

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will be quarantined at least 10 more days due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Porter was initially ruled out at the start of January due to the league's protocols with the expectations he would miss multiple games.

Although his mandatory seven-day quarantine finished in time for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, he was not with the team and was ruled out earlier in the day, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The 22-year-old has already missed four games and could miss at least five more with the additional quarantine.

