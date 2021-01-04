NBA Power Rankings: 76ers Climbing, but LeBron's Lakers Still Easing into Season

0 of 30

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The NBA is in full swing as it heads into its first full week of 2021. There are no undefeated teams and no winless teams either with the Pistons and Wizards getting their first wins Friday.

It is still early in the year so everything is bunched up. It will take a few more weeks for the dust to settle and the cream to rise to the top. There are not as many automatic wins on schedule as there have been in years past. Teams like the Knicks can surprise anyone on any given day. That is what is going to make this season so exciting to watch.

This early in the season teams can have the same win-loss record and be on different ends of the rankings. For example, both the Knicks and Bucks are 3-3 at this point, but it is not the same 3-3. The Knicks beat a Pacers team that did not have T.J. Warren and a Kevin Love-less Cavs team in an ugly game. The Bucks lead the league in point differential and are a banked three away from being 4-2.

A lot of different factors go into the rankings. How teams look this week compared to last week. Their whole body of work for the season. Did they have injuries? Did the teams they beat have guys missing? All of this goes into consideration when putting the rankings together. With all that said, here are this week’s NBA power rankings.