Patriots' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' playoff streak wasn't going to last forever. At some point, they were going to miss out on the postseason again, even if it didn't feel like it was coming anytime soon for most of the past decade. However, it finally happened to the Pats in 2020.

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots went on to endure a tough season, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 (when Brady tore his ACL in the season opener and New England still went 11-5). This was the Pats' first losing season since going 5-11 in 2000, which was Bill Belichick's first season as head coach.

Can the Patriots get back to the playoffs in 2021? The Buffalo Bills have emerged as the top team in the AFC East, while the Miami Dolphins had a solid season, even though they just missed out on the playoffs. But New England will be looking to make the necessary moves this offseason to get back in the race next season.

Here's a look at some of the top storylines surrounding the Patriots as they head into the offseason.