Ben Roethlisberger After Playoff Loss: Not the Time to Discuss Steelers Future

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't answer questions about his future following Sunday's 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card Game.

"This loss is fresh," Roethlisberger told reporters when asked about his plans for 2021.

He did expand a little bit on his plans this offseason, noting that he would discuss things with his family before making any final decision.

"I hope the Steelers want me back if that's the way we go," Roethlisberger said. "There will be discussions but this isn't the time for that."

An elbow injury that required surgery limited Roethlisberger to two games during the 2019 season. His wife, Ashley, said on the Bigger Than Ben documentary that aired on YouTube last August that she discussed retirement with her husband as he was going through rehab for the elbow injury.

"I told him that I was only going to say this one time," she said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I wanted him to hear me and mark my words, not going to bring it up again, but if he felt content where he was with the career that he's had and it's on his heart to just be done, I would support him 100 percent in that. He doesn't have to worry about my feelings in all that. I want what he wants. I was basically just handing him permission to retire if that's where his heart was and I was going to support him in that."

Roethlisberger ultimately decided to play the 2020 season. The 38-year-old had a successful year with 3,803 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and a 65.6 completion percentage to help the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2017.

Sunday's playoff game won't go on Roethlisberger's career highlight reel. He did finish with 501 yards and four touchdowns, but set a playoff career high with four interceptions.

The Steelers have Roethlisberger under contract for one more season with a $41.25 million cap hit. Big Ben has been their starting quarterback since replacing Tommy Maddox in Week 3 of his rookie season in 2004.

In 17 NFL seasons, Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowl titles and been named to the Pro Bowl six times.