Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins Ejected vs. Lakers After Flagrant Foul on LeBron James

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Tempers were flaring in the first half of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Minutes after Markieff Morris was ejected following an incident between him and DeMarcus Cousins at the end of the first quarter, Cousins was tossed for a foul on LeBron James at the start of the second frame.

When Cousins was ejected, the Lakers had a slight lead on the Rockets, 25-23, with 11:14 left to play in half.

In the earlier altercation, Cousins was assessed a technical foul while Morris was tagged with a technical foul and a flagrant 1.

Cousins was whistled for a flagrant 2 on the call that involved James.

The Rockets big man is nearing the top of the all-time leaderboard in technical fouls, and this is his second ejection in less than a week.

He was thrown out of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after he picked up a pair of technical fouls in three minutes.

Leading up to Monday's incident, he hadn't been ejected from a game since March 2019, though he did sit out the entire 2019-20 campaign and, as a result, only had a 17-game streak of no ejections.

While that run is among the longest of his career, per Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, this two-game stretch between ejections has to be among the shortest.