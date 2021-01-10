    Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins Ejected vs. Lakers After Flagrant Foul on LeBron James

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 11, 2021

    Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Tempers were flaring in the first half of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.  

    Minutes after Markieff Morris was ejected following an incident between him and DeMarcus Cousins at the end of the first quarter, Cousins was tossed for a foul on LeBron James at the start of the second frame.

    When Cousins was ejected, the Lakers had a slight lead on the Rockets, 25-23, with 11:14 left to play in half. 

    In the earlier altercation, Cousins was assessed a technical foul while Morris was tagged with a technical foul and a flagrant 1. 

    Cousins was whistled for a flagrant 2 on the call that involved James.

    The Rockets big man is nearing the top of the all-time leaderboard in technical fouls, and this is his second ejection in less than a week.

    He was thrown out of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after he picked up a pair of technical fouls in three minutes. 

    Leading up to Monday's incident, he hadn't been ejected from a game since March 2019, though he did sit out the entire 2019-20 campaign and, as a result, only had a 17-game streak of no ejections.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While that run is among the longest of his career, per Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, this two-game stretch between ejections has to be among the shortest. 

    Related

      LeBron, AD Power Lakers to Win Over Rockets

      LeBron, AD Power Lakers to Win Over Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron, AD Power Lakers to Win Over Rockets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DeMarcus Cousins Ejected After Flagrant Foul on LeBron

      DeMarcus Cousins Ejected After Flagrant Foul on LeBron
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      DeMarcus Cousins Ejected After Flagrant Foul on LeBron

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bogdanovic Has Fractured Knee

      Hawks‘ Bogdan Bogdanovic diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee, no timetable for return

      Bogdanovic Has Fractured Knee
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bogdanovic Has Fractured Knee

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      AD, KCP Back vs. Rockets

      Davis (adductor strain) and Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will both start tonight

      AD, KCP Back vs. Rockets
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      AD, KCP Back vs. Rockets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report