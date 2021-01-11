National Signing Day 2021: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP Championship

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Alabama and Ohio State will play for the title in the CFP National Championship then turn their attention to beating each other on National Signing Day less than a month later.

The two schools set to battle for the championship are also No. 1 and 2 in the 247Sports composite rankings. Alabama has a slight lead over the Buckeyes with many of the top recruits already committed during the early signing period in December.

Georgia, Clemson and LSU currently round out the top five classes. Each boasts multiple 5-star pledges as well as overall depth with 19 commitments or more.

Only a handful of the top 100 recruits remain unsigned as we head into the home stretch of recruiting. However, there is enough talent out there to swing the rankings and round out a good haul for some of college football's top programs.

Here's a look at the three top 50 recruits who remain uncommitted as the February 3 signing day draws closer.

J.T. Tuimoloau, SDE, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

Tuimoloau is the only 5-star whose commitment is still up in the air for the second signing day. He also represents a chance for Ohio State to make a serious play at taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

The strong-side defensive end narrowed his list down to five schools on the first signing day. He is considering Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Washington and Oregon. However, Ohio State is a strong favorite, according to 247 Sports' crystal ball predictions.

The Buckeyes would have the beginnings of a formidable pass-rush duo if Tuimoloau comes to Columbus. Their top recruit is Jack Sawyer, another strong-side defensive end who is ranked fourth overall. Tuimoloau is ranked third overall.

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson has worked wonders with a talented crew of defensive linemen. The Buckeyes have churned out plenty of NFL talent in the trenches including both Nick and Joey Bosa as well as Chase Young.

"Coach Larry Johnson and the history he has had with putting defensive lineman in the league really sticks out to me, and I have always had a close relationship with Gee Scott," Tuimoloau told Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports in October.

Washington could make a compelling case. The in-state school has put together the 33rd-ranked class thus far and were the first to offer him.

However, Ohio State's track record with putting players in the league could be too strong to overcome, especially at this position.

Prediction: Ohio State

LJ Johnson, RB, Cy-Fair (Cypress, TX)

Johnson is the No. 40-ranked overall prospect and third-ranked running back. The Texas native is expected to make a decision between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, although out-of-state options in Oklahoma and LSU round out his top four.

The 5'10" 204-pound running back has experts divided on where he'll sign. It's nearly a 50-50 split between the Longhorns and Aggies.

Of course, Texas has the added challenge of a coaching change. Tom Herman is out with Steve Sarkisian stepping in. Although playing in a similar offense to the one that featured Najee Harris at Alabama can't look that bad to Johnson.

Texas' class is currently ranked 17th in the country and second in the Big 12. The only running back who has committed is 3-star Jonathan Brooks.

The Aggies' class is seventh in the country and fourth in the SEC. It features a pledge from 4-star all-purpose back Amari Daniels.

Current Texas running back Bijan Robinson is coming off a big season in the burnt orange. He has reportedly been involved in trying to get Johnson to commit to joining him in Austin, per 247Sports' Nick Harris. While a change in coaching staff can always throw a wrench in a recruitment, Johnson hasn't really indicated he will drop Texas out of the running.

Prediction: Texas

Raesjon Davis, OLB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

USC is expected to close strong with the signature of outside linebacker Raesjon Davis, but Ohio State could be a sleeper to watch. The 4-star prospect is ranked 45th in the nation and third in the state of California.

The 247Sports crystal ball predictions are all for the Trojans to land the linebacker. However, Lettermen Row reported Davis is trying to get another visit at Ohio State before making his decision.

Davis was committed to LSU before ultimately taking back his pledge. That would indicate that he's willing to go out-of-state, but after visiting Ohio State in March, he's been unable to get back to campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At USC, Davis would be joining the eighth-ranked class in the country. It also includes Mater Dei teammate and 4-star wide receiver prospect Kyron Ware-Hudson. They also have a commitment from outside linebacker Julien Simon.

Ohio State's class is fighting for the No. 1 spot in the country, and snagging Davis from USC would go a long way in locking up that distinction.

Their class doesn't have an outside linebacker currently, and they have not extended offers to anyone at the position.

If Davis does get to Columbus one more time before signing day in February, then Ryan Day's staff could pull the upset, but this late in the game it seems like a long shot.

Prediction: USC

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports