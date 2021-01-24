Aaron Gordon Out for Magic vs. Hornets Because of Hip, Back Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced forward Aaron Gordon will miss Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets because of hip and back soreness.

Gordon has been a key part of Orlando's solid start this season, and he is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Orlando's frontcourt has been hit hard by the injury bug. Chuma Okeke and Al-Farouq Aminu have missed an extended period of time with their own issues.

Injuries have caused problems for Gordon in 2020-21. He sat out a Jan. 8 game against the Houston Rockets with a hamstring issue. It didn't seem to be a long-term concern, as he played 35 minutes in Orlando's next game against the Dallas Mavericks one day later.

The Magic don't have a lot of scoring options, so losing the Arizona alum for any length of time creates issues for head coach Steve Clifford. He's also a valuable and versatile defender for the team as they compete in the Southeast Division.

Until Gordon is able to return, look for Gary Clark to see extended playing time for the Magic.