Kevin Durant Rejoins Nets After Missing 3 Games Due to Health, Safety Protocols

Kevin Durant is active for the Brooklyn Nets' Sunday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced.

Durant missed three games because of the league's health and safety protocols, because he was deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for the virus.

"Kevin is excited," head coach Steve Nash told reporters. "He was devastated to have to sit out. We all know he loves the game and loves to hoop, so he's excited to be and obviously we have one happy coach to have him back."

Without Durant, the Nets were 2-1, defeating the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers and dropping a game to the Memphis Grizzlies. While they've managed to keep their head above water without their two stars, Durant averaged 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists through the team's first six games, so his return is sure to boost the Nets offense.

Meanwhile, the team will still be without Kyrie Irving. The star has missed the same stretch of time for personal reasons. Nash said he has spoken to Irving but did not reveal any details about how long he plans to be separated from the team.

When both Durant and Irving are on the court, they've collected an average of 55.3 points per game, while the Nets as a whole average 80.8 points with the pair on the floor, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

After Sunday's clash with the Thunder, Durant and the Nets will host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday before heading across town to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday.