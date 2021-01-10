Cowboys Rumors: Panthers' Jason Simmons Interviews for DC Job After Nolan Firing

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

After just one season with the Carolina Panthers, defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Jason Simmons could be on the move.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Simmons interviewed with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

Former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan was fired Friday.

En route to a 6-10 record, the Cowboys allowed 473 points, the most in franchise history, and ranked second-worst in the league in run defense.

Simmons has a relationship with McCarthy dating back to the current head coach's time with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy was the head coach of the Packers from 2006-18, and Simmons joined his club as an administrative assistant in 2011. Eventually, he was named assistant special teams coach and secondary coach.

In 2019, Simmons was the defensive backs coach in Green Bay. The Packers were tied for third in the league with 17 interceptions in that season.

A fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 1998, Simmons appeared in 121 games over 10 total seasons for Pittsburgh and the Houston Texans.

Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk reported that the team is also expected to interview Atlanta Falcons secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.