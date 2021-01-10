    Avery Bradley Out for Heat vs. Celtics Due to Health and Safety Protocols

    Joseph Zucker
January 10, 2021
    Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley (11) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Dallas.
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Avery Bradley will miss Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Wojnarowski also reported, "Bradley is expected to miss more time."

    The veteran guard is averaging 10 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the perimeter through seven games.

    The NBA's protocols stipulate a player who tests positive for COVID-19 has to quarantine for at least 10 days. Once the quarantine is complete, he has to work out on his own for two days before he's eligible to return to his team. Exposure to somebody carrying the virus can mean a seven-day quarantine as well.

    The policies are forcing some teams to forge ahead while significantly undermanned.

    Only seven members of the Philadelphia 76ers played in the team's 115-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The aforementioned Celtics listed seven players on their injury report for reasons tied to the protocols:

    Wojnarowski alluded to a lengthier absence for Bradley, but it's unclear what that timeframe could look like.

    Once they've finished with Boston, the Heat have three games scheduled for the upcoming week. At the very least, Bradley's availability for Tuesday night against the Sixers might be in some doubt. 

