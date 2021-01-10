    Karl-Anthony Towns on Decision to Return: Actual Words I Said Was, 'F--k It'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots a foul shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves lost all six games big man Karl-Anthony Towns missed because of a dislocated wrist, so he was thinking about his team when he decided to return for Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

    "The actual words I said was, 'F--k it,'" he said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "I just put my jersey on and said, 'It's time to go play.' Obviously, it wasn't the best decision for my personal health at all. But it was the best decision I could make for my team, so that’s what I did."

    He discussed how difficult it was to stay at home and watch the games on television with his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

    "She could tell how much it was hurting to be out and see the way we were playing and how we were losing," Towns said. "It wasn't acceptable. I tried to rush as hard as I could to get back and be here with this team. Even if it required playing with one hand, wearing a cast, I was going to do what I gotta do to play."

    Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Towns' return was not enough in a 125-122 overtime loss.

    He was impressive with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but DeMar DeRozan was even better for the Spurs with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists.

    Minnesota is just 2-7 on the season, but Towns' return should help it return to form as it attempts to compete in the Western Conference.

