CFP National Championship 2021: Ohio State vs. Alabama Location, Odds and Guide

Alabama has already been part of some close games during the College Football Playoff era, which began with the 2014 season. The Crimson Tide reached the CFP National Championship four straight seasons from 2015-18, and three times during that stretch, the game was decided by a maximum of five points.

This season, Alabama is back in the CFP National Championship, and it could end up playing another competitive contest. The Crimson Tide are set to face Ohio State on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium to conclude an unorthodox 2020 campaign.

Heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, this season has been unlike any other before it in college football. Key players have missed time because of positive COVID-19 tests, and numerous games were either canceled or postponed because teams did not have enough players healthy enough to suit up.

Nonetheless, we made it to the College Football Playoff, which began with a pair of semifinal matchups on New Year's Day. Alabama beat Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, while Ohio State defeated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to set up a matchup between unbeaten teams in the national title game.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Monday night's CFP National Championship.

CFP National Championship Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 11

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Alabama (-9)

Over/Under: 75.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -315 (bet $315 to win $100); Ohio State +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Although Alabama and Ohio State are both undefeated this season, the two programs have had contrasting paths to get to this point.

The Crimson Tide got their season underway on Sept. 26, as the SEC opted to play a 10-game conference-only regular season that started a few weeks later than normal. Alabama rolled through that slate, winning each game by at least 17 points before going on to beat Florida 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19 and Notre Dame 31-14 on New Year's Day.

While numerous teams' schedules were in flux because of cancellations or postponements, Alabama wasn't affected much. Its Nov. 14 matchup at LSU was pushed back to Dec. 5, but that was its only modification.

Things weren't quite as smooth for Ohio State. The Big Ten wasn't going to play a season but then decided on an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 24. However, the Buckeyes ended up playing only five of those regular-season contests.

Still, Ohio State won every time it went out on to the field. It scored at least 38 points in each of its five regular-season victories and then defeated Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19. The Buckeyes notched their most impressive victory in the Sugar Bowl, where it defeated Clemson 49-28.

Along with both teams being unbeaten, another thing Alabama and Ohio State have in common is their star-studded rosters. And many of the players are offensive standouts who have led their teams to huge showings.

Alabama's offense has three players who finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting: wide receiver DeVonta Smith (the winner), quarterback Mac Jones (third place) and running back Najee Harris (fifth). The Crimson Tide are averaging 535 total yards per game, which ranks fifth in the country among teams that played more than four games this season.

Ohio State's offense is one of the four teams above Alabama on that list, averaging 544.9 total yards per game to rank third. The unit is led by quarterback Justin Fields, who is likely to be taken early in the 2021 NFL draft, and running back Trey Sermon, who has rushed for 331 and 193 yards in Ohio State's past two games, respectively.

It wouldn't be surprising if the CFP National Championship is an offensive shootout. And it's quite possible that the teams will combine for more than 75.5 points, which could make it smart to bet the over for the matchup.

The last time Alabama and Ohio State went head-to-head, also a CFP game, it was a high-scoring affair. In the inaugural playoff, the Buckeyes beat the Crimson Tide 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the national title game (wherein they defeated Oregon 42-20).

With the way Alabama has played this season, though, it may be more difficult for Ohio State to win this time. The Crimson Tide have been the top team in the nation this season, and most of their opponents haven't even been able to give them a competitive game.

The Buckeyes should at least do that after proving themselves as a top team with their lopsided win over Clemson, which was the ACC champion and in the CFP for the sixth straight year. It's more than possible that they could knock off Alabama.

No matter which team wins, it should be an exciting matchup between programs that are typically among the best in the nation.

