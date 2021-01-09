Top Plays of the 2020 College Football Season

0 of 8

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

There are a lot of different ways to approach putting together a list of the top plays in a given college football season.

The highlight-reel route is one, focusing on the jaw-dropping catches and teeth-rattling hits that elicited "oohs" and "ahhs" over the course of the year.

If you lean toward the plays that carried the most significance, your list might include solely game-winning touchdowns and game-saving defensive plays.

My approach was to ask a simple question: Which plays from the 2020 season are college football fans most likely to still remember five years, 10 years, 20 years from now?

The result was a mix of trick plays, wild finishes and memorable blunders.

Let's start with a few honorable mentions before diving in.