B/R's College Football Awards for the 2020 Season

As the nation prepared to watch an undefeated Coastal Carolina team face off against Hugh Freeze's resurgent Liberty Flames, which had just one loss to a strong North Carolina State team, the news leaked in the middle of the week leading up to the game that Liberty was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Like so many other games before and after, the much-anticipated showdown had to be postponed because of the virus.

That's when Coastal got on the horn with a BYU program that had to rebuild its schedule virtually from scratch because of the virus and wanted to know if the Cougars were interested in traveling to Conway, South Carolina, on short notice.

They obliged, and college football's game of the year was born.

Nursing a 22-17 lead in what had been a slugfest where the defenses had constantly made huge plays and two superstar quarterbacks in Zach Wilson and Grayson McCall were largely held in check, the Chanticleers were trying to keep BYU out of the end zone.

With two seconds left from the 18-yard line, Wilson dropped back and found favorite target Dax Milne over the middle after he flashed open around the 3-yard line. But safety Mateo Sudipo and a host of Coastal defenders slung him back at the 2-yard line, denying him on the goal line.

The crowd rushed the field, and the Chanticleers kept an incredible, undefeated season in tact.

Jamey Chadwell reflected on the outcome this week, telling ESPN's broadcast crew during the Myrtle Beach Bowl between Appalachian State and North Texas:

"It was an unbelievable night for us," he said. "To be able to turn around in two days and play that game, not only win it but, in front of everybody the way that game went down, I think that's one when we look back on our program and what we're going to be in the next few years, I think that game more than anything will solidify and propel us to what I hope is becoming a consistent champion every year."

The game gave us one of college football's lasting memories of an unforgettable season.

