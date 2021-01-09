Ranking the Best CFB National Championship Games Since 2000

0 of 9

David Goldman/Associated Press

If you're hoping a particular team wins the national championship, a nerve-wracking finish is usually unwelcome. For the rest of us, though, a thrilling end in the title game is an ideal way to close any college football season.

Since 2000, the BCS and College Football Playoff have brought several down-to-the-wire championship games. Plus, a few others weren't decided until the fourth quarter.

Which ones, exactly, are the best of that group?

The list is focused on matchups that were competitive for the entire game. While the order is subjective, key factors are entertainment value (lead changes, for example) and an iconic play in either the fourth quarter or overtime that shaped the outcome.

Note: The year listed in parentheses denotes the regular season of the game played, not the calendar date.