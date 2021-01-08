LeBron James: Pro-Trump Mob's Capitol Breach Shows 'We Live in Two Americas'

Matt York/Associated Press

NBA superstar LeBron James said Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol was evidence of the different treatment Black people receive in the United States.

"We live in two Americas, and it was a prime example of that yesterday," James told reporters Thursday after his Los Angeles Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs. "How do we want to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it."

The four-time NBA MVP added Black people "don't get anything back for what we give to the country other than a slap in the face," calling the riot by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters "shameful."

"I couldn't help but wonder, if it was my kind storming the Capitol, what would have happened," James said. "I think we already know."

James was the latest in a long line of NBA players and coaches expressing similar thoughts over the past two days.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was among the most prominent voices (Warning: language NSFW):

Meanwhile, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, a longtime Trump critic, told reporters he believed the President should be removed from office with two weeks left in his term:

"He's incapable. He's incompetent. While that was going on, 4,000 of our other citizens died due to the pandemic yesterday. We still have the cyber attack that was way worse than Pearl Harbor that hasn't been talked about by him. He doesn't care. He loved those people hitting the Capitol because that's what he cares about. He's incapable of caring. In one way, it's sad because he's a deranged and really flawed individual. But he's also dangerous."

Popovich also called out Republican members of the Congress, led by Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, who continued to push unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election won by Joe Biden despite the violence at the Capitol:

"They are worse than Trump because they're not sick. They're not deeply flawed. Mr. Trump is not a well man. These people are sane. But their self-interest and their greed and their lust for power outweighs their love of country or sense of duty to the Constitution or to public service. One would've thought with those incidents yesterday that they might have had a mea culpa."

Biden was certified as the next president of the U.S. when Congress resumed its duties hours after the storming of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Popovich's Spurs scored a 118-109 victory over James' Lakers on Thursday. No NBA games have been postponed over the past two days despite some players calling for a short-term shutdown.