Russell Westbrook Won't Play for Wizards vs. Heat Because of Quad Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook will miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat because of a quad injury, head coach Scott Brooks told reporters before tipoff.



Raul Neto is set to start at point guard.

The 32-year-old Westbrook dislocated his finger during a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 6 but didn't miss any time.

Westbrook has rarely been injured throughout his career, but he did miss four of the Houston Rockets' playoff games against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020 because of a strained right quad.

Through seven games for the Wizards, he has averaged 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

Westbrook joined Washington in December in a trade that sent John Wall to Houston and is a major part of the organization's quest to rebuild, and it will need him healthy if it wants to compete this season. In the meantime, expect Ish Smith to also see increased minutes.