Justin Fields Says Ohio State Team Doctors Handled Injury vs. Clemson Properly

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said he will be ready to take the field for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama and has no problem with how the Buckeyes' team doctors handled his injury following a hard hit against Clemson in the semifinals.

"Those guys handled it the way I would have wanted it to be handled," he said, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "They did what they thought was best. I'll be good come Monday night."

Clemson linebacker James Skalski hit Fields near his ribcage in the second quarter of the game, and the Buckeyes quarterback remained on the ground in obvious pain. While Fields missed just one play, it was clear he played in pain throughout the remainder of the contest as he grimaced a number of times, limped off the field after throwing a touchdown pass and struggled to get on the exercise bike.

The hard hit didn't stop Fields from torching the Tigers' secondary to the tune of 385 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception while also adding 42 yards on the ground in a blowout 49-28 win.

Still, the quarterback turned heads after the game when he talked about the process he went through with the team doctors.

"They didn't really tell me anything," he said, per Erick Smith of USA Today. "I took a shot or two and just ran back out there. But it's pretty much my whole right is sore. That's messed up. And a little, my hip. But they didn't really give me a diagnosis at all."

Fields' comments on Thursday suggest he was perfectly fine with the process, and the way he played is a testament to his toughness and individual ability.

Ohio State will need him to once again be at his best to defeat the Crimson Tide, especially since they may be shorthanded because of COVID-19 issues. Head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Thursday the team is still unsure how many players will be sidelined, although he expects "plenty of players" to be available.