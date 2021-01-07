    Jeremy Lin Rumors: Warriors' G League Affiliate to Sign PG to Contract

    Jeremy Lin will reportedly sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. For real this time.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the development Thursday, weeks after it was reported that a previous deal between the two sides fell through due to complications with paperwork and his former team, the Beijing Ducks.

    This is the latest step for Lin in his quest to return to the NBA. He announced in September that he would leave China to pursue a return to the league. 

    Lin needed to be released from the Ducks via FIBA, but the paperwork could not be completed before the league's Dec. 19 roster deadline. 

    Lin was spotted working out alongside Stephen Curry and other members of the Warriors in San Francisco in November, around the same time it was reported that he was practicing with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and other members of the Brooklyn Nets. 

    He appeared briefly with the G League Ignite but left the team after one scrimmage. 

    The 32-year-old's NBA career reached a head in 2012 when his sudden success with the New York Knicks sparked the "Linsanity" fascination in the league. But he never quite lived up to that legendary status again. He made his way through the league with stops on the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Nets, and then he split the 2018-19 season between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. 

    He appeared in 23 regular-season games for the Raptors and suited up eight times during the team's title run. His only appearance in the Finals came in Game 3 when he played 51 seconds of the team's 14-point victory over Golden State.

    He departed the NBA for the Ducks, where he posted 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the field in 39 appearances. 

    If Lin makes his return to the league with the Warriors, who signed him to his first NBA contract in 2010, he'd provide depth behind Curry and Brad Wanamaker at point guard.

