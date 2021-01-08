Ohio State vs. Alabama: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2021

0 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

For good reason, many headlines around the national championship between Ohio State and Alabama are focused on a star player or a well-known coach.

Justin Fields is likely to play through injury, and Jaylen Waddle might return from a broken ankle. Ryan Day is aiming to help Ohio State's offense outsmart the Tide, while Nick Saban is looking to bring a sixth title to Alabama in 12 seasons.

All noteworthy, all important. But it can be easy to overlook some valuable details in every facet of the game.

Here, we've highlighted an under-the-radar fact on offense, defense and special teams that affects both Ohio State and Alabama.