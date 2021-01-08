Ohio State vs. Alabama: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2021

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Overlooked Factors in College Football Championship 2021January 8, 2021
For good reason, many headlines around the national championship between Ohio State and Alabama are focused on a star player or a well-known coach.
Justin Fields is likely to play through injury, and Jaylen Waddle might return from a broken ankle. Ryan Day is aiming to help Ohio State's offense outsmart the Tide, while Nick Saban is looking to bring a sixth title to Alabama in 12 seasons.
All noteworthy, all important. But it can be easy to overlook some valuable details in every facet of the game.
Here, we've highlighted an under-the-radar fact on offense, defense and special teams that affects both Ohio State and Alabama.
Growing Involvement of Tight Ends
Alabama and Ohio State both have a couple of excellent receivers.
DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III highlight the Tide's pass-catching group, along with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) if healthy, while Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson headline Ohio State's unit.
Recently, though, the offenses have incorporated the tight ends.
Jahleel Billingsley caught one pass in Bama's first six games but has 15 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the last six. He scored on Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl semifinal.
And in the Sugar Bowl, the Buckeyes put a rare emphasis on the position. Jeremy Ruckert scored twice and Luke Farrell did once. Neither player had caught a pass in OSU's three previous games.
The standout receivers will grab the most attention, but recent history says the tight ends will play a pivotal role.
Dueling Stars on Special Teams
While Alabama is the most successful program in recent history, kickers have consistently been an issue. Not since Leigh Tiffin in 2009 had a specialist hit 80-plus percent field goals—until Will Reichard, who's quietly been perfect in 2020.
Last season, he converted only 4-of-7 field goals. This year, he's connected on all 13 field goals—hitting four attempts of 40-plus yards—and all 77 extra points.
Perhaps the championship won't hinge on a clutch kick, but the Crimson Tide will finally be confident in their specialist.
Conversely, if the national title becomes a battle of field position—perhaps unlikely, but not impossible—Ohio State has an edge.
Drue Chrisman ranks eighth nationally with 45.6 yards per punt. More specifically, though, he's kicked only two touchbacks while deadening 13 of his 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.
While neither player is a superstar or well-known nationally, it's feasible that either one could significantly shape the result.
Red-Zone Defense
Football math is not difficult: Touchdowns are more valuable than field goals. In a clash of two talented offenses, Alabama and Ohio State will inevitably have scoring opportunities. And it's not shocking to say limiting touchdowns is critical.
Simply because that's obvious doesn't make it less meaningful.
Alabama holds the advantage in both red-zone scoring percentage allowed (73.5) and touchdown rate (50.0) compared to Ohio State's 82.6 and 65.2, respectively. On offense, the Crimson Tide have touchdowns on 77.4 percent of red-zone drives to 64.1 for OSU.
As it did against Clemson (4-of-5 red-zone touchdowns), Ohio State needs to break the trend and capitalize on every opportunity to put seven points, not three, on the board.
Otherwise, the Tide are likely to win another title.