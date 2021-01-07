2021 World Series Odds: Mets' Betting Line Jumps After Francisco Lindor Trade

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If you planned on laying down money on the New York Mets to win the 2021 World Series, you might have missed your best chance.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Mets at +1200 to capture their third championship, which is the sixth-best number in MLB.

That's after New York confirmed it acquired Carlos Carrasco and Francisco Lindor from Cleveland on Thursday. With the trade on the verge of happening, the Mets' World Series odds were +1400.

It seems probable that number will only continue creeping downward once the implications of Thursday's transaction fully sink in. Carrasco strengthens a rotation that already had Marcus Stroman and Jacob deGrom, while Lindor provides much-needed life to the lineup.

In case you're wondering, Cleveland is +3500, a number that will surely get worse once the franchise is done cutting costs to the bone.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).