Carmelo Anthony on LeBron James' Atlanta Dream Ownership Idea: 'Let's Talk Bro!'

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have yet to play on the same NBA team, but they could be joining forces to guide a WNBA franchise.

Following Kelly Loeffler's loss to Raphael Warnock in the runoff elections for Georgia's Senate seats, James teased a possible ownership pursuit of the Atlanta Dream. Anthony responded Thursday to say he'd be on board:

Loeffler drew scorn from many players in the WNBA due to her support for President Donald Trump and criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement. Well ahead of the general elections, players began publicly supporting Warnock and drawing attention to his race against Loeffler.

According to the Washington Post's Angele Delevoye, that played a not-insignificant role in Warnock garnering enough votes to force a runoff.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in July the league wouldn't force Loeffler to relinquish or sell her ownership stake in the Dream. Engelbert also issued a statement saying Loeffler "has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."

Should the WNBA reverse course, it doesn't look like it will lack suitors to assume control of the Dream from the current ownership.