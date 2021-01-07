    Dan Patrick: Ohio State 'Very Close' to Availability Limit for Game vs. Alabama

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021

    Ohio State celebrates after a fumble recovery against Clemson during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The Big Ten has reportedly advocated for the College Football Playoff National Championship, which is scheduled for Monday night, to be postponed for one week because of concerns about the number of players who may be inactive for Ohio State.

    Dan Patrick reported Thursday the Buckeyes are "very close to the availability limit" because of COVID-19 protocols as they prepare to face Alabama:

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

