Draymond Green Calls Pro-Trump Mob 'F--king Terrorists' After Capitol Breach

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke out against the pro-Donald Trump mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

KNBR tweeted video of Green calling it "disrespectful" and "shameful" to refer to those who breached the Capitol as "protesters," instead calling them "terrorists" (Warning: some language NSFW):

Green specifically took issue with anyone using the same term to describe those who took part in Wednesday's events and those who protested as part of the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer.

Police reported over 50 arrests, multiple injuries and four deaths from the violence in Washington after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to contest the confirmation of Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the presidential election.

Green is one of many high-profile NBA players who have been outspoken on social issues, especially over the past year.

When NBA players decided to finish the 2019-20 season after protesting against racial inequality and social injustice in the United States, the three-time All-Star and praised his fellow players in an interview with CNN:

Green said at the time:

"You put it in terms of a concert—when a performer is on a stage, if you're sitting in the nosebleeds, the only way you can hear that performer is because they have a microphone and they're on stage. If we leave our stage and we drop our microphone, we can no longer for those people that we are speaking for—parts of our community [whose] voices aren't heard. It's extremely important that we continue to speak for them.

"And also—if you look at it from a money and resource standpoint—tons of NBA guys, NBA teams and the league as a whole contributes to the urban community, to the Black community. I know I like to contribute as much as I possibly can. If we take those resources away, we're taking resources away from ourselves to be able to continue this fight. And I don't think that's the right thing to do."