Taylor Heinicke Takes 1st-Team Reps over Injured Alex Smith Ahead of Bucs Game

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke took first-team reps with the offense during Wednesday's practice, according to John Keim of ESPN.

Alex Smith missed two games with a calf injury before returning for the Week 17 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran's status is now in doubt heading into the wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Ron Rivera said he would consider rotating both quarterbacks in the playoff game.

"It's something we seriously have to look at," per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Smith has been inconsistent on the field after returning from his devastating leg injury from 2018. He has 1,582 passing yards in eight appearances, throwing six touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The squad has been more successful with him on the field, however, going 5-1 when Smith starts including each of his last five appearances. The team was 2-8 when Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen started games this year.

Haskins has since been released while Allen suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Heinicke has only appeared in one game this season but fared well in limited chances, totaling 137 passing yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. His 102.3 rating is the best of the four quarterbacks who have played for Washington this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The lack of experience could be a concern, with the 27-year-old making just one career start in the NFL. He has bounced around the league since 2015 but has failed to make much of an impact.

Washington appears willing to give Heinicke a chance on the big stage of the NFL playoffs.