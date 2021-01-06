    Mookie Betts to LeBron James on Dream Ownership Group: 'Count Me In'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts expressed interest in an idea floated by NBA superstar LeBron James to create a group to purchase the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. 

    James posted the proposal early Wednesday after Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican senator from Georgia, lost her bid for reelection with several Dream players supporting her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Why Chris Taylor May Be LA’s Most Valuable Player in 2021

      Why Chris Taylor May Be LA’s Most Valuable Player in 2021
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Why Chris Taylor May Be LA’s Most Valuable Player in 2021

      Daniel Palma
      via Dodgers Nation

      Blake Treinen Sinks, Cuts, and Slides Back to the Dodgers

      Blake Treinen Sinks, Cuts, and Slides Back to the Dodgers
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Blake Treinen Sinks, Cuts, and Slides Back to the Dodgers

      Craig Edwards
      via FanGraphs Baseball

      Dodgers Still in on Brad Hand Even After Signing Blake Treinen

      Dodgers Still in on Brad Hand Even After Signing Blake Treinen
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Still in on Brad Hand Even After Signing Blake Treinen

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation

      'There's No Rush to Sign:' MLB Agents Bemoan Slow FA Market

      'There's No Rush to Sign:' MLB Agents Bemoan Slow FA Market
      MLB logo
      MLB

      'There's No Rush to Sign:' MLB Agents Bemoan Slow FA Market

      USA TODAY
      via USA TODAY