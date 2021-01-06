Mookie Betts to LeBron James on Dream Ownership Group: 'Count Me In'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts expressed interest in an idea floated by NBA superstar LeBron James to create a group to purchase the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

James posted the proposal early Wednesday after Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican senator from Georgia, lost her bid for reelection with several Dream players supporting her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.