    Video: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Warned After Violating NBA's Anti-Flopping Rule

    Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    LaMelo Ball has showed a lot of upside during his first seven games in the NBA, but he isn't going to get away with everything at this level.

    The Charlotte Hornets rookie received a warning from the NBA after trying to flop while defending Ben Simmons in Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers:

    The NBA implemented an anti-flopping rule in 2012, giving a warning for the first offense but escalating fines for further incidents. If Ball is called out again, he will be fined $5,000.

    Considering the officials weren't fooled by the dive either, he might be better off staying on his feet going forward.

    Ball has still impressed early in his career with averages of 11.6 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game off the bench for Charlotte.

