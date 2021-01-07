Slumping Lakers Players Who Need to Step Up

1 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

It would be a stretch to label Markieff Morris as a luxury for the Lakers given he's suited up in all of their games this season, just like he did throughout the 2019-20 playoffs.

Saying that, L.A. has other frontcourt mouths to feed before getting around to Morris. Anthony Davis is first up. Then it trickles down between Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell before finally reaching Morris.

That's a good thing, apparently, because Morris forgot to bring his offense into the new season. He's shooting career-worst rates from the field (35.5) and the line (66.7), and his three-point conversion rate is nearly three points below his norm (31.8, 34.4 for his career).

As an undersized big who's never been the strongest presence on the glass, Morris gets a lot less interesting if he's not at least serviceable at the offensive end. So far, he's nowhere near that. His on-court offensive rating of 96.1 is a full 5.0 points per 100 possessions worse than anyone else in the rotation.