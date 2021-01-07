Slumping Warriors Players Who Need to Step Up

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were never going to have the smoothest 2020-21 season once Klay Thompson was lost to a torn Achilles, but that doesn't mean the early turbulence the team is encountering should be swept aside.

There are some major concerns surfacing with this roster. Basically, if it doesn't involve Stephen Curry's offense, Draymond Green's defense or James Wiseman's flashes of electricity, it probably isn't great.

While several factors have contributed to the Warriors' sluggish start, the following three players have been especially slow out of the starting gate.