    Lakers' Anthony Davis Discusses Focus on Defense in Win vs. Grizzlies

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 6, 2021

    Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) passes the ball ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis led his team's dominant defensive effort with three steals and three blocks in a 94-92 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

    After the game, Davis spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell about his performance:

    Davis added 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the two-point win.

    The Lakers out-rebounded the Grizzlies 52-38 and held Memphis to 41.4 percent shooting in the win. The Grizzlies hung tough with the defending champions without star guard Ja Morant, who is out with a sprained ankle. However, Davis' defense helped buoy the Lakers to the win.

    Los Angeles, which moved to 6-2, entered Tuesday ranked eighth in adjusted defensive rating, per Basketball Reference. That ranking is sure to go up after an excellent defensive performance. L.A. finished third last year en route to allowing the fourth-fewest points per game.

    The Lakers, who now have sole possession of the Western Conference lead following the victory, will look to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the San Antonio Spurs at home on Thursday.

