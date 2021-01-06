Lakers News: Latest on Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker

2 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Super-agent Rich Paul has assembled quite an impressive list of clients across the Association. It just so happens that many of them play for the Purple and Gold, including longtime friend LeBron James, Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and newcomer Montrezl Harrell.

Given the many connections with the club, Harrell was asked whether having so many Klutch Sports clients on the roster eased his transition. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year took the opportunity to separate his representation from his employer.

"First of all, my agency has nothing to do with my decision [to join the Lakers]," Harrell told reporters.

It's possible folks won't take Harrell's words at face value, but here's the thing: It's not like the Lakers likely had trouble presenting a compelling sales pitch. An opportunity to join the reigning champs and suit up alongside James and Davis doesn't come around often.

Eight games into his Lakers' career, Harrell is averaging 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per night and converting 60.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.