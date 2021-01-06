Lakers News: Latest on Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker

Lakers News: Latest on Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-TuckerJanuary 6, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are an NBA news machine.
That's always true—as much as 29 other fanbases may not like to admit it—and it's exponentially so when they're the defending world champs.
The latest dispatch from La La Land includes an offensive adjustment for one of the team's superstars, a factor (or, really, a non-factor) in the decision-making process of one of the team's top offseason additions and a notable longtime fan of Talen Horton-Tucker.
Let's dig in.
Frank Vogel Wants More 3s from Anthony Davis
As a 6'10" All-Star big man who ran point guard in his pre-NBA past, Anthony Davis is more comfortable than most power forwards and centers playing on the perimeter.
Lakers skipper Frank Vogel wants Davis to lean further into that comfort and up his long-range attempts.
"Coach wants me to shoot at least five [threes], average five, a game this year," Davis told reporters. "... Sometimes I pass up for a better shot. But I just got to shoot it."
Davis is connecting on a career-best 40.7 percent of his threes so far. If he can make that a more potent part of his arsenal, the seven-time All-Star would become even harder for opposing defenses to handle.
Montrezl Harrell Says Klutch Connections Didn't Influence Free Agency
Super-agent Rich Paul has assembled quite an impressive list of clients across the Association. It just so happens that many of them play for the Purple and Gold, including longtime friend LeBron James, Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and newcomer Montrezl Harrell.
Given the many connections with the club, Harrell was asked whether having so many Klutch Sports clients on the roster eased his transition. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year took the opportunity to separate his representation from his employer.
"First of all, my agency has nothing to do with my decision [to join the Lakers]," Harrell told reporters.
It's possible folks won't take Harrell's words at face value, but here's the thing: It's not like the Lakers likely had trouble presenting a compelling sales pitch. An opportunity to join the reigning champs and suit up alongside James and Davis doesn't come around often.
Eight games into his Lakers' career, Harrell is averaging 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per night and converting 60.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Talen Horton-Tucker Caught LeBron's Eye in High School
As a former second-round pick who spent much of his rookie season in the G League, Talen Horton-Tucker probably came out of nowhere for many who witnessed his preseason breakthrough.
But LeBron James was a THT believer long before the scoring guard made his way to Hollywood.
"[James] watched video of Horton-Tucker playing as a senior at Simeon—the Chicago powerhouse that produced Derrick Rose, Nick Anderson and Jabari Parker—and told his agent Rich Paul to keep an eye on him," Kyle Goon wrote for the Orange County Register. "Paul signed Horton-Tucker a year later after he left Iowa State after one season."
Given James' genius-level basketball IQ, it's hardly a surprise to hear he has a keen eye for talent.