Nick Saban's Daughter Apologizes for Tweet Regarding Ohio State, COVID-19 Cases

Kristen Saban Setas, the daughter of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, issued an apology for insinuating Ohio State was exaggerating the extent to which the program is experiencing COVID-19-related issues ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Setas shared a statement in a Tweet on Tuesday evening (via 247Sports' Kevin Flaherty), calling her post "uncalled for and hurtful" and "a huge mistake" before subsequently deactivating her Twitter account.

"The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful. I made a huge mistake and I apologize," Setas wrote. "In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. I sincerely regret my choice of reckless words. In no way did I intend to undermine the seriousness of the global pandemic and my heart goes out to those it has affected. The health and safety of others is first and foremost and I pray that we all can find peace soon. I am ashamed and embarrassed. I hope you can forgive me."

AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz reported Tuesday on "concerns related to Ohio State's player availability" and that the Buckeyes could be down a position group for the title game.

In a since-deleted tweet, Setas made unfounded claims OSU was fabricating COVID-19 cases in order to push back the game because of an injury to star quarterback Justin Fields (via ESPN's Mark Schlabach): "If you're not confident to play then SAY IT. I call BS on the COVID cases. They're just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he's hurt put in your backup. You didn't see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for [injured star wide receiver Jaylen] Waddle. BYE."

Fields took a big hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the Sugar Bowl but finished out the game. He told reporters after the game he received "a shot or two" and that his entire right side remained sore.

Head coach Ryan Day declined to provide any specifics about Fields' status beyond saying he's expected to suit up against Alabama.

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, confirmed to reporters the championship currently remains on schedule for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.