The 10 Best Trade Chips in the NBA Right Now

Another NBA trade is always around the corner.

Well, almost always. Some seasons are different. This one is not. Between the jumbled pecking order in the middle, James Harden's trade request, Bradley Beal's volcanic eruptions in Washington Wizards losses and the vultures circling them both, it is only a matter of time before something explosive goes down.

It is therefore our obligation, both legally and morally, to take stock of the best blockbuster trade chips. These assets can be anything—players, picks and even cap space. They will not be established stars.

Entrenched stars are absolutely valuable trade chips, just not the kind teams typically look to move in the name of bettering themselves. Dealing them is usually akin to selling or starting over. This overview is instead about identifying which assets are best suited to headline blockbuster packages for stars rather than the stars who might be dealt themselves.

Figuring out which players cross that star threshold is subjective. For context's sake, we'll be drawing the line at or just below the All-Star tier. Standouts like Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam might be up for grabs if they're returning a top-10ish player, but they're not available-at-large.

Any non-stars who signed a rookie extension—OG Anunoby, Kyle Kuzma, Derrick White, etc.—are also off the table. The poison pill provision renders them ultra-difficult to move. Younger names in contract years—Jarrett Allen, Lonzo Ball, John Collins, et al.—are bounced from consideration, as well. Imminent paydays dent their capacity to headline major trades.

Team situations will also shape who and what makes the cut. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't likely to ship out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a finishing touch; they're not close enough to title contention. But they might be open to cobbling together some combination of their kajillion future picks if the right name hits the auction block.

Incumbent draft selections will be placed outside our purview to narrow the scope and limit the pie-in-the-sky factor. The Detroit Pistons' 2021 first holds a ton of value, but the vast majority of squads tracking toward the highest lottery odds shouldn't be mortgaging any parts of their futures.

Distant first-rounders from the Brooklyn Nets that postdate the contracts of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are super intriguing. But while realistic trade chips, they're too difficult to measure in value this far out.

However!

Incoming draft picks from other teams are fair game. Rival first-rounders are generally more expendable because the owners have less control over their eventual outcome. Dangling them in talks for immediate upgrades is, theoretically, a safer play.