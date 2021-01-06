4 Biggest Free-Agency Questions for New York Giants This Offseason

4 Biggest Free-Agency Questions for New York Giants This OffseasonJanuary 6, 2021
The New York Giants have a big offseason ahead of them if they want to make a run at the NFC East title in 2021, and there will be a handful of free-agency questions they will need to answer.
In Joe Judge's first season as head coach, the Giants finished with a 6-10 record that was almost good enough to win a weak division. They were able to do that despite losing star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL at the beginning of the year.
The NFC East will likely become more competitive in 2021, especially considering that quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after missing most of the 2020 campaign with a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation.
For the Giants to have a shot at a playoff spot, they'll need to make some tough decisions in free agency. Let's take a look at some of the biggest questions they will need to answer in the coming months.
Will They Be Able to Bring Back Leonard Williams?
After a career year with the Giants, Leonard Williams quieted some critics. The question is whether the Giants can bring him back.
General manager David Gettleman dealt a pair of draft picks for Williams prior to the 2019 trade deadline. He did little to impress in eight games with the team last year, but he finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in 16 games in 2020, consistently creating pressure.
Williams signed his $16.1 million franchise tender in April. Now, after proving his worth as a pass-rusher, he will likely be asking for a big payday as a free agent.
However, the Giants only have about $5.5 million in projected cap space for 2021. They could create more cap space by releasing players on bigger contracts with minimal dead-cap consequences like Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers and Golden Tate.
New York's cap situation makes things a bit complicated, but finding the money to bring back Williams should be a top priority this offseason.
Who Will Replace Kevin Zeitler If He's Released?
Big Blue could release offensive guard Kevin Zeitler to help clear cap space this offseason.
The Giants traded Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns and acquired Zeitler in March 2019, and the former Browns offensive lineman has been a mainstay for the Giants, starting in 31 of 32 possible games.
Despite his consistent play, Zeitler is a likely candidate to be released. Not only will he be 31 years old in March, but he has a cap hit of $14.5 million next year. If the Giants cut Zeitler before the 2021 season, they will save themselves $12 million in cap space, paying just $2.5 million in dead money.
The Giants have made an effort to get younger on the offensive line, drafting players like Andrew Thomas (2020), Will Hernandez (2018) and Matt Peart (2020). If they are looking to continue that trend, cutting ties with Zeitler makes sense.
Although the Giants could rely on youth to replace Zeitler, they could also try to find a bargain option in free agency like Ethan Pocic, Pat Elflein or Dan Feeney. A cheaper veteran guard could still help protect Daniel Jones while allowing Gettleman to spend money on other positions of need.
Will the Giants Bring in a Free-Agent WR to Replace Golden Tate?
Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate could be playing elsewhere in 2021 as well.
The Giants signed Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal prior to the 2019 season. Unfortunately, Tate, 32, has failed to live up to his contract, playing in just 23 games over the past two seasons and struggling to be the productive playmaker he was earlier in his career. Tate was particularly disappointing in 2020, catching just 52 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
The Giants could save $14.5 million over the next two years by cutting him after June 1, with a cap hit of just $4.7 million.
By clearing that cap space, the Giants could find another weapon to play alongside Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. There are a number of realistic options, including Curtis Samuel, Marvin Jones Jr. and Sammy Watkins.
New York will likely cut Tate this offseason, but Giants fans will be interested to see what Gettleman does to aid a passing attack that ranked in the bottom five in 2020.
Who Will Be Saquon Barkley's Backup in 2021?
Saquon Barkley should be back as the team's star running back in 2021, but the Giants need to figure out who his backup will be.
Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Devonta Freeman and Alfred Morris are all entering free agency. That leaves Barkley as the only running back under contract for next season.
Barkley may not be 100 percent at the start of the 2021 campaign, so the Giants could target an established veteran even if they draft someone to be his long-term backup. Gallman would be the best option for the Giants to bring back. The 2017 fourth-round pick had a career year with the Giants, running for 682 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a solid 4.6 yards per carry.
Gettleman could also try to sign a different running back in free agency. Players like Brian Hill, Malcolm Brown and Jeff Wilson Jr. could be solid value signings if the Giants aren't interested in bringing back any of their other backs.