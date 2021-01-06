4 Biggest Free-Agency Questions for New York Giants This Offseason

0 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants have a big offseason ahead of them if they want to make a run at the NFC East title in 2021, and there will be a handful of free-agency questions they will need to answer.

In Joe Judge's first season as head coach, the Giants finished with a 6-10 record that was almost good enough to win a weak division. They were able to do that despite losing star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL at the beginning of the year.

The NFC East will likely become more competitive in 2021, especially considering that quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency after missing most of the 2020 campaign with a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation.

For the Giants to have a shot at a playoff spot, they'll need to make some tough decisions in free agency. Let's take a look at some of the biggest questions they will need to answer in the coming months.